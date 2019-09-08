- Above, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown to play some Oh...Sir! The Insult Simulator.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be on this Monday's RAW at Madison Square Garden to moderate the contract signing between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. MSG tweeted out a photo of the venue with "Austin 3:16" photoshopped on top.

- Triple H sent out congrats to this year's US Open Women's Champion, Bianca Andreescu. Triple H wrote, "Her first appearance in the US Open. Her first grand slam title. The first Canadian to win the #USOpen. And now her first WWE RAW Women's Championship to celebrate!" As per usual, WWE will be sending out a championship title with custom plates.