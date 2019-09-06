One of the biggest benefactors in NXT moving to USA Network is Matt Riddle as now he gets an even larger platform to showcase his skills and his personality.

Riddle talked about heading over to USA when he spoke to Gary Cassidy for Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKussions, which you can watch in the video above.

"I think I'm going to keep doing what I'm going to do but I think just because there's going to be more TV, more time; they're going to need more from us," said Riddle. "We're going to see who can deliver on live TV, who can't and it is what it is. I'm stoked. I think it's a good challenge - not just for me but the rest of the locker room.

"I like to be pushed, I like to be under pressure, I like to be in that situation, I like to sweat; I'm stoked. I've been wanting to go on live TV since I started here. For a long time, everyone's going, 'You've got to go to main roster, main roster.' I was like, 'Not a chance, I want NXT on TV, I'd rather wrestle on NXT on USA or FOX, or wherever.'

"Now, one year later, NXT is on USA. We are starting a couple of weeks from now and it's gonna be legit."

With NXT soon being on the same network as Raw and SmackDown (for now), Riddle was asked if he has less of a desire to move to one of those brands.

"Right now, NXT for me is the place to be. Things do change.

"I think with all three brands on television, I think certain things are gonna change. I think it's gonna elevate NXT into the spotlight but at the same time, I think it's gonna help elevate both SmackDown and RAW," stated Riddle. "Obviously, I want to wrestle a lot of the guys on the main roster like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Cesaro - I could keep going on. There's a lot of talent on the main roster.

"For me, that's what it was been about. One of the main reasons I signed with WWE and not another company, I don't want to mention names, is I want to wrestle Brock Lesnar and the only way I will get even close to this is if I'm in WWE. I'm not going to wrestle that dude anywhere else. I can fight him in the UFC, but I'm not going to ever wrestle him anywhere else I don't believe. For me, it's all about matches."

Of course, the principle reason NXT is moving to USA on Wednesdays is to compete with AEW which will be running on TNT. Riddle was asked if there's added pressure in knowing that they will be competing with AEW.

"What's the name of that company," Riddle asked in jest. "No, no, I'm kidding, I'm kidding, I'm kidding. Honestly, I wish them all the best. I'm super stoked. It's the Wednesday Night Wars!

"I hope they push the envelope. I hope they push it hard and I hope they get a lot of fans, and I hope they're very successful - because the more successful they are, the more successful we'll be and the more... You know, it just really helps people out like me if there's good competition. It helps the performers, the people that actually make the show go. It really helps them. I don't feel the pressure."

Riddle mentioned earlier that he'd like to face Brock Lesnar and that definitely won't be happening in NXT. So he was then asked if WWE has indicated to him that he'll get a chance to face Lesnar at some point.

"Well, the WWE... NXT has made mention of me wrestling Brock in promos and other things like that, but I've been calling out Brock since I started wrestling. It's such a huge goal. If I get close to that, I'll probably be really successful. If I do it, probably be a legend," stated Riddle.

"Now I'm as close I've ever been but I'm still pretty far."