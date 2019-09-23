Mickie James did commentary on this week's WWE Main Event tapings in San Francisco, calling the action with Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin. There's no word yet on if this will be a permanent will role for the WWE veteran.

There has also been recent talk of Mickie working as a WWE Producer, according to PWInsider.

Mickie, who remains a member of the SmackDown roster, underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July. It was reported that she could be out of action for 7-9 months. She suffered the knee injury back on June 1 and this was the first major surgery of her 20 year career.

As noted, this week's Main Event matches were Cesaro vs. Zack Ryder plus Eric Young and Mojo Rawley vs. Titus O'Neil and Heath Slater. We have full spoilers at this link.

Below is a photo of Mickie at the Main Event announce table tonight in San Francisco: