As seen below via the "GLOW" Twitter page, a fourth and final season has been announced for the hit Netflix Series based on the true story of the "Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling". Stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Kia "Awesome Kong" Stevens, and many others will return as recurring characters in the show.

A release date for the fourth and final season of "GLOW" has yet to be determined. Season 3 was released on August 9th, 2019.

All good things must come to a GLOWing end. We're coming back for a fourth and final season! pic.twitter.com/FPLiAzLdZ5 — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) September 20, 2019

Stevens recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s own WINCLY Podcast about how thrilled she was to be a part of Netflix's "GLOW" series.

"I'm happy that [GLOW creators] Liz and Carly saw the GLOW documentary, so this idea for GLOW came to live," stated Stevens. "If they had never seen it then perhaps this would have taken longer. So I think it was just all the stars aligning for this to happen... It allowed me to show a different dimension to my acting ability and to contribute to telling that story that was very important to me. It's something that's gonna stick with me for the rest of my life."



Ross Kelly contributed to this article.