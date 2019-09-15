On Sunday evening during the AAA Invading New York event, Taya Valkyrie took out Tessa Blanchard and became the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. This will be the third time that she has held this title. Currently, Valkyrie is now a dual champion. She is also the Knockout's Champion for Impact Wrestling. Valkyrie just celebrated being the longest reigning Knockout's champion just two weeks ago. She has now held on to the title for 251+ days. Congratulations to Valkyrie for a successful win! You can see some posts made about her win below.
Congratulations to the new— ???? c~V~e ?cody????? (@MiseryEater101) September 15, 2019
Reinas Da Reinas (Queens Of Queens) champion @TheTayaValkyrie
Her new title (queen of the knockouts division) @IMPACTWRESTLING @luchalibreaaa #InvadingNy pic.twitter.com/pZBJlkC40k
Congratulations to @TheTayaValkyrie, she is now a dual champion! #InvadingNY @luchalibreaaa https://t.co/5vK3vGQu0C— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2019