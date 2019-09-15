On Sunday evening during the AAA Invading New York event, Taya Valkyrie took out Tessa Blanchard and became the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. This will be the third time that she has held this title. Currently, Valkyrie is now a dual champion. She is also the Knockout's Champion for Impact Wrestling. Valkyrie just celebrated being the longest reigning Knockout's champion just two weeks ago. She has now held on to the title for 251+ days. Congratulations to Valkyrie for a successful win! You can see some posts made about her win below.