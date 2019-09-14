On Friday evening, Impact Wrestling announced on their Twitter page that an additional match has been added to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view card on October 20. This new match will be a six-man tag team match. It will be The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) versus Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing.

Wagner Jr. picked up the win from this week's episode of Impact Wrestling against Texano in a singles match.

Below is the currently updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing

