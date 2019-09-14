On Friday evening, Impact Wrestling announced on their Twitter page that an additional match has been added to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view card on October 20. This new match will be a six-man tag team match. It will be The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) versus Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing.
The #Rascalz will battle @WagnerJrOficial & two partners at Bound for Glory in Chicago! #BFG @luchalibreaaa @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz @TheTreyMiguel pic.twitter.com/zDZMQn1XPb
Wagner Jr. picked up the win from this week's episode of Impact Wrestling against Texano in a singles match.
Below is the currently updated card for Bound For Glory:
Impact World Championship
Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan
Moose vs. Ken Shamrock
Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing
Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next few weeks.