Happy Friday the 13th everyone! Impact Wrestling will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST!

Bound For Glory tickets are now available for purchase. The event will be live on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago, IL. For ticket information and prices, click here

On Thursday, it was announced that Impact Wrestling will officially begin airing their weekly show on AXS TV in October!. There hasn't been an official date just yet of the premiere, but it will be sometime after Bound For Glory. Congratulations to Impact for their successful move!

Last week, Jessicka Havok and Su Yung brought their darkness to light, or so fans thought, in their one-on-one match. It was Yung who spit the red mist at Havok. After she did that, the referee called for the match and Yung took the win. Though it was confusing how exactly the match was won by her, they both kept brawling after the match. This feud is long from over.

After weeks of being bullied by Moose, Fallah Bahh got his second-round match against the former NFL athlete. Though Moose has moved on to building a new feud with Ken Shamrock, he couldn't resist taking his frustrations out on poor Bahh. Moose landed a spear on Bahh and took the win for the night. After their match, Moose put Bahh in an ankle lock, sending a direct message to Shamrock that he is ready to take on the wrestling/MMA legend.

TJP got his win over Golden Magic, who beat him and three other men in a fatal 4-way match two weeks ago. TJP went for the GTS, then a leg submission. Magic just couldn't take the pain anymore from the leg submission and tapped out of the match.

Madman Fulton, with Dave Crist by his side, took on the ECW legend Rob Van Dam. Both men gave it their all, pulling out all of their best set moves. Crist decided to invade in the match by pushing Van Dam off the top rope and then attacking him right after. Van Dam won the match by disqualification.

LAX versus The North in a title versus careers match had fans on the edge of their seats. Many were hoping that none of their favorite Impact Superstars were going to leave the company for good. Unfortunately, The North worked together quite well to pick up the win and retain their titles. This meant that LAX had just wrestled their last match together for Impact. After the match, both men and Konnan came together, hugged one another, and took their final bow in front of their fans. This was quite an emotional match. Both Josh Mathews and Don Callis took a moment on commentary to thank LAX for being such a great tag team and for always putting on such entertaining and inspiring matches.

The episode concluded with Brian Cage coming down to the ring with Melissa Santos to discuss his health status. Two weeks ago, "The Death Machine" Sami Callihan issued a challenge to Impact Management about the Impact World Championship. He stated that since Cage has been on the shelf for a few months now, he should receive the title in the meantime and defend it, since he won the number one contenders match for a shot at the title back in August. Cage began his speech by saying that doctors have cleared him to compete in six weeks, which is right in time for Bound For Glory. He also said that he heard what Callihan said and said there was no way he was going to just hand over the title to Callihan just like that. He told Callihan if he wants the title, then he is going to have to personally take it out of Cage's hands.

Earlier in the episode, Callihan was backstage excited to hear what Impact Management and or Cage was going to say about him receiving the title. He was dressed in his finest clothes. Yes, you read that correctly-he was dressed nicely. We will find out tonight how Callihan took the news from last week.

After discussing the business side of things, Cage asked for Santos to come to the ring with him because he had something important, yet personal to say. He stated that Santos has been by his side since day one and has done a lot for him during his recovery. He got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Santos said ecstatically that she would accept his hand in marriage! This concluded last weeks episode.

Our live coverage will begin soon. Stay tuned!