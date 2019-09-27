- WWE posted this video looking at every Superstar who has won a title in both WWE NXT and the main roster. The video features Paige, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Neville, current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, and others.

- WWE has announced that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on FOX News' "FOX & Friends" program next week to promote the big Premiere Week and the SmackDown FOX Friday Night premiere. Below is the full announcement with the line-up:

WWE Superstars to appear on "FOX & Friends" starting this Monday WWE is taking over FOX's News Corp Plaza! Don't miss your chance to see some of your favorite WWE Superstars on "FOX & Friends" all next week! Each segment featuring WWE Superstars will start at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a meet and greet at 9:15 a.m. ET. (Please note the meet and greet is only for the first 150 fans and is weather permitting.) Monday, 9/30 – Kofi Kingston

Tuesday, 10/1 – Stephanie McMahon

Wednesday, 10/2 – Charlotte Flair

Thursday, 10/3 – Roman Reigns These appearances are all leading up to Friday Night SmackDown's debut on FOX, starting Friday, October 4!

- We've noted how WWE is rumored to introduce new RAW and SmackDown sets next week, which would be different for both of the shows and go along with the new theme songs, logos and announce teams. You can read our new report on the new logos and theme songs by clicking here.

Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post spoke with WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn today and confirmed that there will also be new sets, in addition to the return of pyro with "flames and lasers."

He wrote, "Talked with #WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn about @WWEonFOX. Confirmed there will be new sets, openings, logos, graphics & theme music for both #Raw and SmackDown. Pyro is also returning including 'flames, lasers.'"

