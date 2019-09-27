Earlier this year, it was announced that Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be two nights instead of one. Both events on January 4th and 5th will take place inside the Tokyo Dome. New Japan Pro Wrestling is looking to pull out all the stops when it comes to utilizing their talent. They will also look to keep their momentum going following those shows.

The company announced the return of New Year Dash. January 6th will feature the fallout from Wrestle Kingdom 14. This time, however, it will be taking place in a different venue. Instead of Korakuen Hall, the company will host the event inside the Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo. The first NJPW card took place in that building in March of 1972.

With Wrestle Kingdom being a global event, NJPW is preparing to honor fans with inbound ticket sales. General ticket sales for New Year Dash will begin on October 26. No matches have been announced yet for New Year Dash, but the current lineup for Wrestle Kingdom features Kota Ibushi challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. That weekend will also see the final bout of Jushin Thunder Liger's career.

