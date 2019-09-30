With WWE, AEW and Impact each starting new TV deals, it was only fitting one of the oldest pro wrestling organizations joins in on the fun. Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance announced a weekly television show that will be taking place on Tuesday nights. Dubbed NWA POWER, the program will be shown at 6:05 p.m. ET worldwide starting on October 8th on the NWA's Facebook and YouTube channels.

BREAKING



NWA POWER debuts on 10/8/19 at 6:05pm ET for free and worldwide at the same time.



Full details - https://t.co/9NSBknuqaX pic.twitter.com/1tNRfXdOM3 — NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2019

Corgan made the announcement via a press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlanta, Georgia. The Smashing Pumpkins star purchased the NWA in 2017 and has made strides to bring back the brand to prominence. So far he has brought back the Crockett Cup and reintroduced the NWA Women's, Tag Team and National Championships to the world. He also gave the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship a prominent spot at All Out, when Nick Aldis defended the title against Cody Rhodes.

"This return to its roots for the National Wrestling Alliance with studio wrestling is being made widely available for all great wrestling fans at the same time around the world," The NWA announced via press release. "You can watch this show with no restrictions, no paywalls. Watch with other NWA fans during the live premiere every Tuesday at 6:05 pm Eastern."

It was previously announced that the NWA would be hosting their first set of tapings on Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. In the above video, Corgan discussed the need for the NWA to produce their own programming, especially in today's wrestling scene.

"It's one thing to say you're rebooting the NWA, it's another thing to run matches on someone else's stage," Corgan stated. "We're very grateful to those people that shared their stage with us, most recently Ring of Honor, which was an incredible opportunity. But now it's our time to step forward, and it's time to bring the NWA back into the spotlight, and run on its own oxygen. So, we're very excited to announce that in October, in Atlanta, we'll be doing our own television again."

If you can't watch the live premiere, the show will be available on-demand via FITE.tv every Saturday night. The organization also announced its PPV return in Atlanta on December 14th.