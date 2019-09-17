- The Bella Twins have re-posted their interview with actress Jennifer Lopez to promote the new "Hustlers" movie. You can see the interview above. J.Lo gives advice on being a mother and talks about getting in shape for the stripper pole in the movie, then bonds with The Bella Twins over their Latino heritage.

- "WWE Backstage" is the working title for the WWE FS1 weekly studio show that premieres later this fall, according to PWInsider.

As noted earlier today, Renee Young is set to host the show while Cathy Kelley will also be involved. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is rumored to co-host and WWE has had other wrestling stars auditioning for the show in Los Angeles as of late. You can read our latest report on the WWE FS1 studio show by clicking here.

- Wrestling legend Dr. Tom Prichard was in attendance for Monday's WWE RAW from Knoxville, Tennessee. Prichard lives in the area and runs the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy with Kane. Below are photos of Prichard with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, EC3, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Cesaro, Heath Slater and Bray Wyatt:

Great seeing these guys again last night! @therealec3 @WWEMaverick

Last saw EC3 as a World Champ... He can damn sure do it again... Take it, don't wait for it! pic.twitter.com/HLoyAG9XdH — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) September 17, 2019

I thought about it... Thanks @RonKillings for @JPWA865 plug while our "superintendent " had you by the throat! Great seeing you! pic.twitter.com/isTQmB2ADH — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) September 17, 2019