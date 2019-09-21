PWG Battle of Los Angeles night two went down yesterday at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Night one results here if you missed them.

Below are results from last night's show (H/T SoCal Uncensored):

Battle of Los Angeles First Round Tournament Matches

* Joey Janela defeated Mick Moretti

* Jake Atlas defeated Jungle Boy

* Rey Fenix defeated Aramis

* Bandido defeated Puma King (Bandido also won and quickly lost the DDT Heavymetal Ironman Championship back to Puma King)

* Penta El Zero M defeated Tony Deppen

* David Starr defeated Orange Cassidy

Non-Tournament Matches

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) defeated A-Kid and Kyle Fletcher

* Jonathan Gresham and Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Jeff Cobb and Brody King