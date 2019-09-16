- Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch about her DQ loss to Sasha Banks at WWE Clash of Champions last night.

"Excellent fights are about the victory, some fights are about revenge. Tonight, it was all about the revenge," Lynch said of the match.

Braxton asked about Lynch having unfinished business with Banks. She responded, "There's always unfinished business. I am this business, and I'm not finished."

As noted, Banks vs. Lynch is reportedly planned to take place inside the Cell at the October 6 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

- New SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival made WWE history with their big win over Big E and Xavier Woods at last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are now the first tag team to hold the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, the RAW Tag Team Titles, and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

- We've noted how several Superstars and Legends have been tweeting to promote the WWE NXT USA Network premiere on Wednesday night. RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this week and put the brand over with strong words. McIntyre said the others on RAW and SmackDown better pay attention & step up.

"During my time as @WWENXT champion I corrected every journalist who used the term 'moving up' as NXT has always been the 3rd brand in my eyes. This Wednesday its official. Everyone on Raw & Smackdown better pay attention & up their in-ring game cause business is about to pick up," McIntyre wrote.

You can see Drew's full tweet below: