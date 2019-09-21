WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair was at today's ESPN College GameDay before tonight's Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Georgia Bulldogs game. Flair was there in support of the Bulldogs as he was decked out in a red and white robe for the occasion.

ESPN covered Offset being at this week's SmackDown and then brought in Flair (23:45 mark in the first video below) to talk football and being a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Flair gave the crowd some of his signature "Woos." He was also asked what position he would play, Flair said he would have liked to play linebacker, but back in the day was actually an offensive guard.

"The Nature Boy" is scheduled to appear on the SmackDown 20th Anniversary on October 4 when WWE moves to FOX.

It's a big day for Countdown to GameDay.



Quavo and Ric Flair join the crew in Athens! https://t.co/XXBH7s1rSu — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2019

Give me two claps and a Ric Flair on GameDay ? pic.twitter.com/EkrY1AOFac — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 21, 2019