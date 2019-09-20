- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Matt Riddle and Johnny Silver from CZW, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight is the company's first PPV and will take place on November 2 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago for $19.99 (FITE and traditional PPV). The event will be headlined by Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against LA Park in a No Disqualification Match. Also announced for the show: Low Ki, World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart, National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone, Davey Boy Smith Jr., World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday, Brian Pillman Jr., CONTRA Unit, The Von Erich Boys, Mance Warner, Jordan Oliver, Zenshi, Gringo Loco, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, El Hijo de LA Park, Myron Reed, Air Wolf and others.

- ROH announced a new match for the upcoming Death Before Dishonor: Fallout TV tapings on September 28 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. The latest match added to the card is PCO and Brody King taking on RUSH and Dragon Lee. Below is the updated card. The Death Before Dishonor PPV takes place at the same venue on September 27 and Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage beginning at 8:30 pm ET for the pre-show, the main card begins at 9 pm ET!

* Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Bandido vs. Jay Lethal (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Dak Draper vs. Austin Gunn (Top Prospect Tournament Finals)

* Villain Enterprises vs. RUSH and Dragon Lee