There have been lots of changes in the pro wrestling landscape recently with WWE, AEW and Impact all landing new TV deals. There have also been changes within ROH as many of their top stars left the promotion to go to AEW.

But many fans are wondering if there are any changes to ROH's partnership with New Japan. ROH COO Joe Koff talked about the status of the two companies when he talked to CBS Local's Chuck Carroll.

"The status is just basically that they're starting to do some shows in the United States with New Japan America… [We] probably have to go out a little bit further to make sure that we can plan to do things that don't disrupt either one of our promotions. But as far as I know, the relationship's basically the same. They're doing more competitively, so it does bear on that," said Koff.

Current ROH six-man tag champion Marty Scurll could be entering free agency soon as his contract reportedly comes up in November. Koff was asked about Scurll's importance to ROH and what he brings to the table.

"He is definitely a fan favorite. We face this every year; talent comes, talent goes. I don't like losing any of my talent. We've gone through this list of people that have left Ring of Honor over the course of time, and I think I was sad about every one of them leaving," revealed Koff. "But Marty's got a great future with Ring of Honor. He's important to Ring of Honor, and hopefully, we can conclude that positively, which is always our goal. But, again, I want people who want to be in Ring of Honor and feel what I feel about it in the strength of the company and the strength of its direction. And if all those things are in line, then I think we can expect to see Marty going forward."

ROH world champion Matt Taven also reportedly has his contract expiring in November and he's been coy about his future. Koff was asked if things are trending in the right direction in terms of Taven re-signing.

"I think so. First of all, Matt's has been a tremendous champion for Ring of Honor. He has taken on every single person that's come at him, and he's done an amazing job. His matches are just, bar none, some of the best matches I've ever watched," stated Koff. "And this goes back to his first match back in Brooklyn when he won the tournament to get a title shot at Jay Lethal. I remember it being in Brooklyn, and in the cage was their first match, and the amount of athleticism and artistry and just smart, ring smarts, that Matt Taven has. He's just been a superb champion.

"I see an unbelievable future with Ring of Honor. We're happy to have him, happy to have him as our champion. … So, yeah, I think things are looking up with Matt."