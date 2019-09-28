- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Roman Reign's unexpected partners. The group included: Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, and The Undertaker.

- The Bump's Twitter account has tweeted out another "internal use only" clip, this time featuring Ryan Pappolla's audition from May 25 in Stamford, CT. The Bump will be a new WWE series that airs on their social media channels.

- As noted, WWE is holding a "Greatest SmackDown Superstar" tournament on Twitter, which is currently in the second round. The current match-ups are: John Cena vs. Triple H, Kane vs. Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, AJ Styles vs. Alexa Bliss, Batista vs. The Rock, Charlotte vs. Big Show, Undertaker vs. Daniel Bryan, and Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton.