We noted earlier this week how a new official WWE Twitter account, @WWETheBump, had tweeted out a video from the recent audition of TV host Evan Mack, who has signed with WWE to work as an on-air personality. The tweet came after it was recently revealed that WWE filed to trademark the "WWE's The Bump" name for a new show. You can see our original report on the account and the Mack video by clicking here.

The Bump will be a new WWE series that airs on their social media channels, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if it will air on the WWE Network, but it's always possible.

The morning talk-show style series will premiere on Wednesday, October 2. The show will feature discussions on various WWE topics. The idea is that this will be a "light & fun talk show mixed with ESPN SportsCenter-style discussion."

It looks like Mack will be one of the personalities used on the show. We noted before how WWE recently hired former Impact Wrestling announcer McKenzie Mitchell and former House of Hardcore announcer Matt Camp, showing that they were loading up with on-air talents. Camp recently started hosting WWE Now videos and it looks like he will be used on "The Bump" as well, along with Mitchell.

As seen below, The Bump's Twitter account has tweeted out more "internal use only" clips, this time from the recent auditions with Camp and Mitchell. The Camp clip is from his July 16 audition in Stamford, CT at the WWE TV studios, and McKenzie's clip is from her audition on July 18.

Stay tuned for updates on The Bump and WWE's official announcement.