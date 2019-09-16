- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Rusev return to action after being away on hiatus. Maria Kanellis earlier revealed that she and Mike Kanellis were expecting a baby boy, but then said Ricochet is the father. Ricochet insisted she was lying and that led to a quick win over Mike. Maria then revealed that Rusev was the father, and brought him out to the stage for his return. Rusev destroyed and squashed Mike, making him submit with The Accolade.

Above is video of Rusev talking to Kayla Braxton after RAW, and below is video from the return. Braxton asked The Bulgarian Brute what is going on between him, Mike and Maria.

"A lot of questions," Rusev said. "A lot of questions going on. At this point in time I'm just not ready to answer them, and that's that."

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee for this week's Main Event episode:

* Gran Metalik and Kalisto vs. EC3 and Eric Young

* No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley

- As noted, Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable on this week's RAW in the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. Corbin will have his big KOTR coronation during tomorrow's SmackDown episode from Atlanta. WWE has also announced that Shane McMahon will address the firing of Kevin Owens on this week's SmackDown. Below is WWE's announcement on Corbin's coronation along with the graphic from RAW:

King Corbin ready for his coronation