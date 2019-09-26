Former WWE, ECW, and WCW star Samu Anoa'i is scheduled to undergo a liver transplant today in Pennsylvania. Samu revealed in October 2018 that he was battling stage four liver cancer.

His son Lance Anoa'i tweeted tonight, "Please share and retweet! As my dad is scheduled to go under today for transplant! Help me, help him reach the goal!! Thank you!!"

MLW's Court Bauer also tweeted tonight, "Thoughts and prayers are with @AnoaiSamu who is undergoing a liver transplant momentarily. One of the kindest, toughest and best men I have ever met. You got this, uce."

Back in May, WWE and WXW-C4 came together for a fundraiser for him in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Samoa Joe, Michael Hayes, and Billy Kidman were in attendance.

Samu's GoFundMe can be found here.

Please share and retweet! As my dad is scheduled to go under today for transplant! Help me, help him reach the goal!! Thank you!! https://t.co/SIYEjNksqV — Lance Anoa'i (@lanceanoai) September 27, 2019