On Friday's episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that the Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie will be defending her title against Tenille Dashwood at Bound For Glory on October 20th. Dashwood made her debut on Impact back in August. Valkyrie currently is the longest reigning Knockouts Champion. She has held the title for over 260+ days. She has surpassed other Knockouts including Taryn Terrell (238 days), Rosemary (213 days), and Gail Kim (210 days).



Below is the currently updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

Michael Eglin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing



Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next few weeks.