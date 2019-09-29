Seth Rollins is now back on Twitter. As reported earlier this week, Seth Rollins deactivated his Twitter.

The WWE Universal Champion had tweeted this evening, "I love football."

While he didn't give a reason, Seth Rollins did deactivate his account right after he got in a feud with Sasha Banks. Banks had mocked his tweet about wrestling Rey Mysterio.

Rollins tweeted, "This is a match I've been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I'm defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever."

After he tweeted that, Sasha Banks wrote, "This is a match I've been looking forward 2 my entire life. The fact that I'm wrestling 1/2 of the Tag Champs on the #RAW Season Premiere against @AlexaBliss_WWE in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6days out from #HIAC & @BeckyLynchWWE I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever."

Seth then replied to her, "This is a match I've been looking forward to as much as every other match you've ever had...aka, not at all. Luckily for me, you'll underdeliver like you always do and continue to wonder why you're not in more main events."

Below his first tweet back as well as his reply to Sasha Banks:

I love football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 29, 2019

This is a match I've been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I'm defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/VGfuBK4vUU — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 26, 2019