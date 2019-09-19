Sheamus has been cleared to return to WWE action and is currently waiting for the company to bring him back, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that WWE will bring him back to the storylines once they have something for him creatively.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown after reportedly suffering a concussion. He also has spinal stenosis. Sheamus started making appearances for WWE again back in July, but there's been no word yet on a ring return. It's possible he will be used in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Sheamus appeared on The Edge & Christian podcast several weeks ago and claimed that he remains in the dark about his return, but he continues to work out and stay in shape while he waits for that call.

"I don't really know what the crack is. I'm still waiting," Sheamus said, while discussing his YouTube show. "I'm just, again, enjoying my time. Like, it's very hard for me to sit at home all the time, but that's why the channel has been a saving grace as well. It's kind of my passion away from the ring and I've really enjoyed doing all these workouts and, again, everybody has been so generous, WWE Superstars, men and women, have also been so generous with their time on the channel. But I don't really know what the story is as of right now. I'm still kind of in the dark about it, but I'm just training away like I'm trying to stay in the best shape I possibly can. A) because the channel is there and I'm working out all the time, but also because it is very important just to stay ready just no matter what happens."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

William Windsor contributed to this article.