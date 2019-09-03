As previously noted, WWE Superstar Sheamus was recently a guest on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Sheamus, who has not appeared on WWE programming since the SmackDown Live following WrestleMania 35, discussed his hopes of returning to the squared circle, what he has learned about caring for his injured neck from hosting Celtic Warrior Workouts, and whether his leaner frame and enhanced cardio will help in his WWE career.

According to Sheamus, he learned many neck exercises from former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who has dealt with his own neck issues this year.

"Definitely, I've learned an awful lot," Sheamus admitted. "And you walk in there to workout with somebody and you come out with a full amount of respect for that workout. Do you know what I mean? Like with Tommaso for example, I learned an awful lot of stuff for my neck. It's no secret. People have known about my neck issues and I just learned so many different types of isolation exercises that he has learned himself that really have helped me strengthen my neck and helped me work on it and just stabilize it. Do you know what I mean? And control my workouts."

Also during the podcast, Sheamus said that his new and improve fitness level will help if he is ever cleared to return to action in WWE.

"If they ever let me back in there, I think it's definitely going to help," Sheamus quipped. "The funny thing is, when I was with Cesaro, which was one of the funnest times of my career, tagging with Cesaro and with The Bar, it's funny in tag team wrestling, you go in there 100 miles an hour, 'alright, fella, you get in there! I need to get a breath!' and he'll tag himself in. And, of course, Tony would never run out of breath, it would just be me, so I would have to tag myself back in. But yeah, it'd be interesting to see. I'd love to find out how much better my wind is ring-wise."

Unfortunately, Sheamus claimed that he remains in the dark about his return to WWE, but he continues to workout and stay in shape just in case he gets the call to come back.

"That's how I've stayed relevant, just by changing the look a little bit, as opposed to where I'm at now," Sheamus divulged. "I don't really know what the crack is. I'm still waiting. I'm just, again, enjoying my time. Like, it's very hard for me to sit at home all the time, but that's why the channel has been a saving grace as well. It's kind of my passion away from the ring and I've really enjoyed doing all these workouts and, again, everybody has been so generous, WWE Superstars, men and women, have also been so generous with their time on the channel. But I don't really know what the story is as of right now. I'm still kind of in the dark about it, but I'm just training away like I'm trying to stay in the best shape I possibly can. A) because the channel is there and I'm working out all the time, but also because it is very important just to stay ready just no matter what happens."

