Sheamus spoke with Express about his role in helping WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch get a tryout with WWE, Lynch's popularity, and his friendship with "The Man."

In April of 2013, Lynch signed a two-year developmental deal with WWE and Sheamus said the only thing he did was connect her to the right people within WWE.

"I actually talked to Becky, I had a conversation before her tryout," Sheamus said. "I think I got her in touch with whoever it was, I got her in touch with the right people. I just made a connection, she did it all herself. Sometimes things can get misconstrued or whatever, like I got her in WWE … That's not true at all, but I gave her the information and passed it on until she got the opportunity. She did it, she took it."

From winning in the main event at WrestleMania to being on the cover of this year's WWE 2K20 with Roman Reigns, Sheamus didn't sound surprised with Lynch's popularity explosion over the past year.

"I always knew Becky was a phenomenal talent, very, very talented [and] very, very good at making the most of every situation," Sheamus said. "When that Becky Lynch revolution started, the whole 'The Man' thing, that was just her. They weren't doing anything with her but on Twitter, on social media, she just vented, she said what she wanted to say and it just started picking up steam.

"She's a really good friend of mine and we've always had conversations; she asks me advice, I ask her sometimes.I think it's phenomenal, I think it's well-deserved, I think she's very, very smart [and] a very intelligent person. She knows exactly what she's doing and she can back it up in the ring so she deserves everything she gets."

Earlier this week it was reported Sheamus has been cleared for action (concussion) and is just waiting for WWE creative to have something for him before he returns to TV.