- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 rare Batista matches that WWE fans need to see. The video looks at Batista vs. The Great Khali in the Punjabi Prison match from No Mercy 2007 (a win for Batista), vs. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at Backlash 2008 and at One Night Stand 2008 in a Stretcher Match (another win for Batista), with Michaels, John Cena and The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Randy Orton, Mr. Kennedy and MVP during the Thursday RAW on February 15, 2007 (a win for Batista's team), vs. Sheamus on SmackDown episodes in March and April 2014 (DQ and a win for The Animal), vs. "Santa Claus" Sylvain Grenier on the December 23, 2006 SmackDown episode. (a win for Batista).

- The Los Angeles Times recently profiled Rob Croxall, who owns the El Segundo Brewing Company in El Segundo, California. Rob's brewery is known for producing the Broken Skull IPA for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

We noted earlier this summer how the beer company saw a spike in sales after Austin used his own beer during the RAW Reunion celebration on the USA Network. They have since expanded distribution for Stone Cold's beer. The brewery was fermenting 60 barrels at a time in its early days, but now it has the capacity to ferment 580 barrels at once and last year they sold 5,700 barrels, or almost 177,000 gallons. Croxall said he expects to sell more than 7,000 barrels this year, "primarily because of the push we are getting from Steve Austin," he said.

A mutual friend brought Austin to the brewery to meet Croxall a few years back, and they started talking beer.

"It turned out he had a real interest in beer and he asked a lot of smart questions," Croxall said of meeting The Texas Rattlesnake. "At the end, he mentioned that he had thought about making a brewery project before."

Austin and Croxall went on to create Austin's Broken Skull IPA, which is an India pale ale. Croxall revealed that Austin has been hands-on with the beer.

"It's designed to his taste," Croxall said of Austin and the Broken Skull IPA. "He has been hands-on and takes a great deal of pride in that beer."

- Sin Cara returned to the ring at Friday's WWE RAW live event in El Paso, Texas. He teamed with Titus O'Neil, Kalisto and Lince Dorado to defeat EC3, Eric Young, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak in eight-man action, which was the show opener.

Cara, who lives in the area, underwent knee surgery back in mid-August 2018 after a brief feud with Andrade. He was cleared to compete in March of this year and returned to the ring during the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June, but that was the last we saw of him. He remains a member of the SmackDown roster.

WWE opened the El Paso live event with a video tribute to the victims of the August 3 shooting in the city. Another tribute was held for the victims and first responders during the opener as members of the El Paso Police Department accompanied Sin Cara to the ring, and posed with the Superstars.

As seen below, Sin Cara's son was also at the show with him: