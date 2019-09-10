There's much speculation amongst WWE fans that last night's Firefly Funhouse segment on RAW hinted at a future confrontation between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker.

As seen in the video above, there's a part of the segment where Abby The Witch is frustrated that her clock has been stuck on "3:16" ever since Stone Cold Steve Austin stopped by to visit RAW. This leads Bray Wyatt to smash the clock with a hammer, although, instead of the clock displaying the appropriate time, the clock read "11:19".

Many believe that the inclusion of "11:19" is a direct nod to The Undertaker's first appearance in WWE. On November 19, 1990, the character then-known as "Kane The Undertaker" appeared on an episode of WWF Superstars and would spawn what would eventually become a legendary career.

Wyatt has since responded to a fan that speculated that this week's Firefly Funhouse segment was meant to include some biblical symbolism. He wrote in response, "Maybe it has multiple meanings???"

You can see some tweets about the Firefly Funhouse segment, as well as Wyatt's response below: