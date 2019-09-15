It looks like we could see Seth Rollins drop at least one of his titles at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

There has been serious talks about taking the WWE Universal Title off Rollins at tonight's pay-per-view, according to @Wrestlevotes. Rollins is set to defend that title against Braun Strowman, after he and Strowman defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

It was reported earlier that the Erick Rowan vs. Roman Reigns No DQ match will likely be the main event for tonight's Clash pay-per-view. If true, this means Strowman's big singles win wouldn't close the pay-per-view.

In other news, @Wrestlevotes also reported that there is talk of doing a feud with Drew McIntyre for Rollins' next program. As noted, McIntyre has been out of action with a minor injury but is expected to be back in action soon, as early as this week's RAW.

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's Clash pay-per-view and be sure to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET.