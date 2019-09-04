As seen in the video above, WWE has released a trailer for the new WWE 2K20 Showcase Mode that will highlight the careers of the "Four Horsewomen" of WWE. This trailer features stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Sting.

In the trailer, Austin tells Hogan how it's pretty cool that a woman is now "the man." Hogan agrees, but points out that there was no question who the man was in their day. This leads to Sting, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels appearing, each suggesting that they were "the man" in their era.

WWE also issued out a press release this morning that gave further details about the video game's Showcase mode, including the matches that will be a part of the experience. Players will start at the very first WWE NXT TakeOver and continue until they reach the main event at WrestleMania 35 between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.

You can see the full press release below:



Experience the journey of the Four Horsewomen In 2014, four talented young upstarts in NXT helped start what would eventually become known as the Women's Evolution in WWE. Fast forward to 2019, and women headlined WrestleMania for the first time in history. WWE 2K20 tells the whole story in 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution. Cover Superstar Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks – the Four Horsewomen – describe the journey to bring women's wrestling to the forefront of WWE in their own words with exclusive live action footage. 2K Showcase includes 15 playable instant classic matches spanning the group's meteoric rise over that last five years. Players will unlock characters, attire parts, titles, and more as they progress. Check out the complete list below to see if your favorites made the cut. WWE 2K20 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution NXT TakeOver – Charlotte Flair w/ Ric Flair v. Natalya w/Bret Hart

NXT TakeOver: Rival – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte Flair v. Bayley v. Becky Lynch

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn – Bayley v. Sasha Banks

Night of Champions 2015 – Charlotte Flair w/Paige & Becky Lynch v. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella & Alicia Fox

WrestleMania 32 – Charlotte Flair w/Ric Flair v. Becky Lynch v. Sasha Banks

RAW – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte w/Dana Brooke

Backlash – Becky Lynch v. Alexa Bliss v. Carmella v. Naomi v. Natalya v. Nikki Bella

Hell in a Cell – Charlotte Flair v. Sasha Banks

Elimination Chamber – Becky Lynch v. Mickie James

RAW – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair

Fastlane – Sasha Banks v. Nia Jax

WrestleMania 33 – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair v. Nia Jax v. Sasha Banks

WrestleMania 34 – Charlotte Flair v. Asuka

Evolution – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania 35 – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey

As previously announced, 2K20's Towers Mode will be focusing on the career of Roman Reigns, including his time as a member of The Shield to his rivalries with Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Reigns and one of the Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch, were revealed as the cover superstars for the game this year.

WWE 2K20 is available now for pre-order and is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 22, 2019 for the PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC.