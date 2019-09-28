- Above is the latest episode of the "DaMandyz Donutz" YouTube series from Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. This episode features Fire & Ice sampling Hookt Mini Doughnuts in San Francisco, California.

- Former WWE Champion CM Punk will be appearing at the New York City premiere of the new "Girl on the Third Floor" horror movie. This will be Punk's feature film lead debut. He is billed as "lead actor Phillip 'CM Punk' Brooks" on promotional material for the movie.

The NYC premiere will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival from the Nighthawk Cinema in Prospect Park. The premiere begins at 6:45pm and ends at 8:45pm ET, but Punk and director Travis Stevens will participate in a post-screening discussion with viewers. Tickets are available for $16 at this link.

A synopsis provided for the film, which has a runtime of 93 minutes, reads like this: "For married man Don Koch (Philip 'CM Punk' Brooks), remodeling his new home gives him the chance to start anew while trying to overcome legal troubles and fidelity struggles. Once inside the fixer-upper, Don is helpless against the house's goo-dripping walls, sordid history and inner demons, the latter hideously exposing those of its new owner. Utilizing the expertise acquired from producing several critically acclaimed indie horror films, including STARRY EYES and WE ARE STILL HERE, Travis Stevens makes his directorial debut with a slick and wildly entertaining haunted house movie that's truly like no other."

Below is a trailer for the movie:

- The main event of Friday's WWE NXT live event in Orlando saw Steve Cutler win a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to earn a future NXT Tag Team Titles shot for The Forgotten Sons. The other participants fighting to win a title shot for their tag teams were Fabian Aichner, Rinku Singh and Fandango.

There's no word yet on when The Forgotten Sons will receive their title shot, and if it will be for TV or another weekend live event. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are set to defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits on Wednesday's NXT USA Network episode.

Below are a few shots from the match: