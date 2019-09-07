The Undertaker made an appearance earlier today on ESPN's College GameDay.

Taker lives near Austin, Texas, where this week's show is broadcasting from. They will be previewing tonight's Top 10 showdown between the #9 Texas Longhorns and #6 LSU Tigers.

For his entrance to the show, ESPN played his theme and Taker received the full fog and pyro treatment, which you can check out in the video below.

As noted, Undertaker will be appearing on this Tuesday's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As of late August, he's not expected to wrestle a match at that event.