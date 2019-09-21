The Young Bucks spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and were asked about if AEW is any closer to a TV deal in the UK. According to Matt and Nick Jackson, they are still in negotiations with bringing AEW to its UK fans.

"I wish I could shout what I know from the rooftops," Matt responded.

They were asked if a deal could be made before the upcoming AEW on TNT will premiere on Wednesday, October 2, but the brothers remained noncommittal.

"I don't want to say yes and then it's not," Nick admitted.

The Young Bucks were asked if the show would air live, what channel it could be on, but ultimately they had to keep quiet about any details. They did stress the UK market is "very valuable" and are pushing to make it happen.

In regards to AEW content, Cody Rhodes revealed earlier this week in an interview with IGN that AEW is looking to film a third hour of content each week that would air not on TNT, but rather B/R Live.

The first episode will be live from Washington D.C. at 8 pm ET, below is the current lineup for the show.

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

