AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes spoke with IGN about All Elite Wrestling's upcoming debut on TNT. The show will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10 pm ET.

During the interview, Rhodes revealed that a third hour of content could be filmed each week that won't air on TNT, but rather B/R Live. Since the company plans on rotating talent on and off TNT each week, they want to make sure they are still keeping the wrestlers engaged with their audience.

"It will probably live for people to stream on B/R Live," Rhodes said. "We have a lot of resources and we want to make sure that people can plug into the wrestlers who we signed who they're fans of. We're going to try and keep everybody busy."

Yesterday, NXT began its run on the USA Network, transforming into a live two-hour, weekly show to go head-to-head with AEW. This past week—in select markets—AEW ran commercials during both SmackDown and last night's NXT.

As noted earlier this week, per the Xfinity TV guide, AEW's weekly show will be called "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite."

Below is the updated line-up for the AEW on TNT premiere from Washington D.C. on October 2:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler