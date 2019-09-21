The Young Bucks recently talked with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT about NXT's debut on USA, if they watched the show, and their reaction to Triple H saying he wouldn't trade anyone on the NXT roster for anyone in the world.

This past Wednesday, NXT made its live debut on the USA Network and will go head-to-head this fall against AEW when it premieres on TNT on October 2. Matt and Nick were asked if it were up to them, do they like having the rivalry right from the start or would they prefer to be able to do their own thing?

Nick: "Ah man [laughs]. We all knew in AEW, we all knew they [WWE] were going to make that exact move, it was just a matter of what channel they were going to choose. So we were prepared for them to do this because it's Vince McMahon. He's done this for years and years! He's tried to kill territories his whole career so what he's trying to do is kill us from the start. But, you know what? I feel like it's not going to happen this time around because wrestling fans need this and wrestling fans know that they need this. If it's 20 years since we had a real, true alternative, I feel fans finally understand that and they know that and feel the momentum. I feel like we're ready for it."

Matt: "I really think it will bring more attention to us and it's going to make their product better, our product better because they're competing head-to-head with us and they have to put on a better show."

The brothers were then asked if they watched NXT's switch to a live, two hour show. Nick said he watched some of it, mainly because they do have friends that work within the promotion.

Nick: "I watched some of it. Matt and I, we have a lot of friends there. Candice LeRae, we have a history with so I was happy for her. She was in the first match in the four-way and she did great, so I was happy for her. It was a fun show, but in ten weeks from now, those fans might get tired. It happened with Impact. It took a while, but some of those shows at the Universal Studios. [Laughs] Those crowds were dead. It's definitely possible that this happens to this NXT audience because it's the same formula."

Matt: "I'm rooting for them, though. I want them to have a good show. Ours is just going to be better."

In a previous interview with Triple H, "The Game" had said he wouldn't trade anyone on his NXT roster for anyone else in the world. The Young Bucks found that laughable since there was a point where Triple H apparently wanted to sign everyone in The Elite.

Nick: "That made me laugh. Like, come on...we know you wanted us."

Matt: "A year ago you were trying to get us all [in The Elite]! A year ago you were trying to get every one of us to come and work for you, so, that's cool. You can say whatever. Don't act like there was no interest in us and you wouldn't trade for us because I know for a fact, you would. You know what I mean?"

The Young Bucks are scheduled to take on Private Party in the AEW Tag Team Tournament on October 9.