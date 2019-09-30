Triple H spoke with Matt Galka of FOX 10 in Phoenix earlier today and addressed the recent anti-WWE comments made by ESPN and former MSNBC commentator Keith Olbermann.

As noted, Olbermann and others tweeted anti-WWE comments earlier this month as Braun Strowman was making an appearance "in the booth" during a MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. He responded to a tweet on the appearance and wrote, "You guys are kidding, right?" You can read our original report on those comments plus responses from wrestlers by clicking here.

Triple H addressed the comments today and issued some advice to Olbermann: get with the times and don't be a dinosaur.

"Here's what I equate that to," Triple H said. "If you're an old dude, sometimes a movie comes up like Iron Man and you go, 'Are you serious? Cartoons? Comic Books? Are you serious?'

"That's where people were 20 years ago and now it's the biggest thing in movies, it's the biggest thing... Avengers: End Game, right? That is the world today. Dinosaurs die out, the world changes, and if you don't change with it, then you become extinct, just like the dinosaurs. So, Keith... don't be a dinosaur or you'll be extinct, too."

You can see the full video of Triple H below: