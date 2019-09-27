Earlier today, Lance Anoa'i gave an update on his father former WWE and WCW star Samu Anoa'i. As noted yesterday, Anoa'i had a liver transplant.

Lance wrote on Twitter, "So after about a 13 1/2 hour liver transplant surgery my dad went thru, the DR. Was very pleased how the surgery went! My dad is in tons of pain! But I personally wanted to come on here and say thank you for all the wishes and prayers! His journey to recovery is just beginning!!"

In October 2018 Samu revealed that he was battling stage four liver cancer. His GoFundMe page can be found here.