Ring of Honor is currently holding a number one contender tournament with the winner getting a shot at the ROH World Championship at Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The current title holder is Rush, who defeated Matt Taven at this weekend's Death Before Dishonor PPV (full results here).

For the tournament, the semis are now set with PCO taking on Dalton Castle, and Marty Scurll going against Jay Lethal. These two matches will go down at Glory By Honor on October 12 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Below is the current card for that event.

* PCO vs. Dalton Castle (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Luke and PJ Hawx (ROH Wolrd Tag Team Championship)