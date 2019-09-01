As it was reported earlier, Vampiro said a comment that didn't go well over with Tessa Blanchard and others like current Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie.

Now the current Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA sent out an apology to her and the wrestling community. He posted, "To the wrestling community, and to @Tess_Blanchard I apologize that I was misunderstood! I am a huge fan of yours, and I apologize for miswording my support. To the fans, I apologize. Now please accept my apology and let it go, it was my mistake, That's the best I can do!"

His original comment was, "You're my friend. I like your comment. Don't take pictures that show your butt. Your beautiful, very, but show your strength as an athlete, and continue to inspire. I support you huge, change the way we look at women in our Industry! Your other pics, you should be a model!"

After the comment, Tessa Blanchard responded, "I see a strong, athletic, badass, empowering woman Main Eventing an @IMPACTWRESTLING PPV. I work very hard to stay in the shape of an elite athlete...I'm not naive, but I would expect for someone, esp. in the business, to notice that I don't & have never relied on my sexuality." Vampiro did respond to her reply, "And, yes your an awesome athlete And deserve the main, and much more!! What I meant was, keep doing what you're doing, and thank you for doing so!"

