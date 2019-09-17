- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel posted this video of Asuka's recent visit to the Capcom HQ in Osaka, Japan.

- Vince McMahon is back to work at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, according to PWInsider. Vince will be running tonight's show with Executive Director Eric Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes working under him.

As noted, Vince missed Monday's RAW in Knoxville, along with Triple H and Kevin Dunn. Triple H was in Orlando to prepare for Wednesday's WWE NXT premiere on the USA Network, but there's no word yet on why Vince and Dunn missed RAW. RAW was ran by Executive Director Paul Heyman.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Ali, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville met kids at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta earlier today before SmackDown. Kofi also visited the Boys & Girls Club office in Atlanta. Below are photos from both visits: