- We noted before how WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss is on a WWE promotional tour of Germany and Austria this week. Bliss unexpectedly reunited with her host sister Jenny earlier in the week, as seen in the new video from WWE above. The Bliss family hosted Jenny 16 years ago in the United States when she was part of a foreign exchange student program.

Bliss also tweeted on the reunion, as seen below. She wrote, "16 years later! Both happened to be passing through Munich ! What a small world! so great to see you again Jenny"

- WWE stock was up 0.30% today, closing at $71.20 per share. Today's high was $71.65 and the low was $69.63.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on Premiere Week, which will feature big episodes of WWE RAW, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown next week.

He wrote, "We're proud to bring you unprecedented hours of @WWE primetime programming with #WWEPremiereWeek. It's a great time to be part of the #WWEUniverse."

