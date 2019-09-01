After Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship in the main event of last night's AEW All Out in Chicago, Cody Rhodes took to the ring to thank the fans for coming to the show, and also praised Adam Page.

"I'll tell ya a quick story, I was in Japan, and Kevin Kelly said to me, 'That's really good what you're doing with that guy, taking him under your wing,' he was talking about 'Hangman' Adam Page," Rhodes said. "I looked a Kevin Kelly and said, 'I'm not doing anything. That guy is the best wrestler in The Elite.'"

Cody went on to congratulate Jericho for winning the title and becoming the first-ever champion for the promotion. Rhodes then asked AEW President Tony Khan to come out to the ring. Khan took the mic and announced every Labor Day Weekend AEW All Out will return to Chicago for a show.

He also noted on November 27 (Thanksgiving Eve) the company will be back at the Sears Centre for a TNT taping. He'd like to make it a tradition each year to return to the venue on that date as he's originally from Illinois and his family spends Thanksgiving there every year.

You can check out Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan's full comments in the video above.

