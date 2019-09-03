- As noted, this week's WWE RAW closing segment saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley turn heel on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch by attacking her with a steel chair as Sasha Banks looked on. Banks will challenge Lynch for her title at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

Above is video of Banks and Bayley relishing in their attack on Lynch after RAW went off the air on the USA Network.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore for this week's Main Event episode:

* Sarah Logan vs. Dana Brooke

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman joined WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for a special visit to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center on Monday in Baltimore before RAW.

Strowman tweeted about the trip and called it the best part of his job. He wrote, "Unbelievable time with the kiddos this morning!!!! #BestPartOfTheJob"

You can see photos and videos from the big day below:

Thank you John Hopkins Children's Hospital for everything you do! We will continue to fight ?? to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. These future Superstars at the true #Heroes! #ConnorsCure pic.twitter.com/n3ac4Mtxex — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 2, 2019

