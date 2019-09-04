Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* AEW's world title going missing

* Viewership for AEW's All Out - TNT preview special

* Erick Rowan going crazy to end Smackdown

* Chad Gable's impressive King of The Ring showing

* Updates on WWE NXT UK's plans

* Sin Cara returning to WWE action

* Marty Scurll's ROH contract coming up in November

Nick's interview with former Impact, WWE and ECW World Champion Rob Van Dam. Discussing:

* What brought him back to Impact Wrestling

* The injuries that are still nagging him

* His upcoming stem cell surgery

* Working with Impact management

* Ken Shamrock's return to Impact Wrestling

* Moving to Las Vegas

RVD can be seen every Friday night as part of Impact Wrestling on Twitch and Pursuit. Impact will present their latest TV tapings this weekend in Las Vegas. For more tickets and more info please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com

Michael Wiseman's interview with Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young) from Starrcast III

The full audio from Sammy Guevara's Starrcast III media scrum

