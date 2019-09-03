Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship win

* AEW's Women's Championship match participants

* CM Punk not appearing at All Out

* Backstage news on Steve Austin's WWE - MSG appearance

* Bayley's heel turn

* Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler's pairing

* WWE denying Enzo - Cass - NXT rumors

* Ric Flair filing a trademark for "The Man"

Nick's interview with David Starr

Michael Wiseman's media scrum interview with MJF from Starrcast III

