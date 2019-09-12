Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Impact Wrestling's move to AXS TV

* Michael Cole reportedly moving to Smackdown

* Triple H's comments on 205 Live's future

* The latest on Drew McIntyre's injury

* Sasha Banks' comments about her WWE hiatus

* Kurt Angle becoming a full-time WWE producer

Nick's interview with Paul Lazenby. Featuring Lazenby discussing:

* His role in the new series Paper Champions

* Getting to showcase his comedic side

* Training with Lance Storm and Chris Jericho

* Killer Kross' bareknuckle fighting background

* Chris Jericho becoming an AEW leader

Lazenby stars in the new web series "Paper Champions" which is now available to watch via Amazon Prime: https://amzn.to/2meiRMF

Michael Wiseman's interview with Jerry Lawler from Starrcast III

The full audio from Tully Blanchard's Starrcast III media scrum

