Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* The Fiend taking over the RAW opener

* NXT's viewership for it's USA debut

* NXT injuries

* Kenny Omega's diss on NXT talent

* AEW getting a studio show

* Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler's "altercation"

* Vince McMahon's thoughts on Chad Gable

* The latest on Jason Jordan's in-ring future

* Lacey Evans' Canadian speeding ticket

* Impact moving to Tuesday nights

* Kylie Rae's return to the ring

Nick's interview with two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion Taz. Featuring Taz discussing:

* His potential return to pro wrestling commentary

* What he's looking for in a promotion

* Working with Vince McMahon in his ear

* Two-man versus three-man commentary teams

* AEW vs NXT

* NXT's debut episode on USA

Nick's interview with ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven. Featuring Taven discussing:

* His current ROH contract

* Defending his title against RUSH at Death Before Dishonor

* The ROH World title #1 Contender's tournament

* Who he'd like to see win the tournament

* Super Humman

* ROH's relationship with CMLL

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.