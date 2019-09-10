Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Backstage news on recent WWE creative shake-up

* FOX being high on Renee Young

* Baron Corbin advancing to the KOTR finals

* WWE changing up big PPV weekend schedules

* NXT updates

* AEW on TNT being TV-14

* Bellator offering TJP a fight

* Anthem acquiring the majority interest in AXS TV

Nick's interview with former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Swoggle. Discussing:

* His new autobiography "Life Is Short And So Am I"

* Opening up about the personal issues in his life

* His pro wrestling future

* His friendship with Ken Anderson

* Biting Vince McMahon's bare ass

* His strained relationship with CM Punk

* AEW vs NXT

* His Cruiserweight Championship run

* Meeting Ultimate Warrior hours before he passed

Swoggle's autobiography "Life Is Short And So Am I" is now available for purchase. To order a copy please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Life-Short-So-Am-Wrestling/dp/1770414843

Michael Wiseman's interview with Lance Archer from Starrcast III

The full audio from Jimmy Havoc's Starrcast III media scrum

