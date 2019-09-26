Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

* New WWE announce teams revealed

* WWE bulking up NXT's October 2nd episode

* WWE's reportedly re-signing John Morrison

* Steve Austin teasing one more match

* WWE Backstage announced

* AEW's partnership with DC Comics

* AEW's UK distribution

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. Featuring Johnson discussing:

* Writing his upcoming autobiography "Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story"

* His final memories of Peter Maivia

* Encountering racism early in his pro wrestling career

* Ways black wrestlers used to be stereotyped

* Crazy ribs he's pulled

* AEW

* Training his son The Rock

Rocky Johnson's autobiography "Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story" will be available for purchase on-line and in stores on October 15, 2019. You can pre-order the book via Amazon by clicking clicking here: https://amzn.to/2mHc8Lo

Scott Fishman's interview with NXT's The Street Profits

