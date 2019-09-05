Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* WWE shaking up it's creative teams

* Post-WWE Draft plans

* News regarding how scripted NXT and AEW will be

* WWE announcing a title match for NXT's USA debut

* Ric Flair's comments about trademarking "The Man"

* Where the AEW World Championship was found

Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

The full audio from Orange Cassidy's Starrcast III media scrum

The full audio from Dean Malenko's Starrcast III media scrum

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.