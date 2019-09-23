Sunday's WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii ended with R-Truth beginning his 19th WWE 24/7 Title reign.

The title changes began when Chad Gable defeated EC3 in a singles match. R-Truth, who acted as ring announcer, came in with the WWE 24/7 Title, but EC3 quickly pinned him for it. Truth won the title right back, thanks to Gable acting as the referee.

Truth is now a nineteen-time 24/7 Champion after the weekend title changes at WWE live events in the Philippines, China and Hawaii. EC3 is now a four-time 24/7 Champion.

